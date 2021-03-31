Southern Minn. transportation system recognized for COVID-19 efforts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Transportation Alliance took time Wednesday to recognize the Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit (SMART) system for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.
This rural transit system has worked to establish a precedent in safe travel throughout the pandemic. Early on, masks were required on its buses and riders saw constant cleaning.
The Minnesota Transit Alliance recognized that SMART not only provided transportation services, but has been a good community member across the state. SMART provided over 60,000 meals to those in need over the last year.
“It was really just all of these great teams coming together and partnering and putting all of our tools together to help those in need with specifically food insecurity,” SMART Transit Manager Kirk Kuchera said. “It really was a bright spot, there were a lot of dark days early on.”
SMART says they are looking for ways to help the community even more in the future.
