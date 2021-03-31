St. Peter man killed in crash involving semi, farm tractor

LAKE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — A St. Peter man was killed early Wednesday in a crash involving a farm tractor and semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports 62-year-old Randall Allen Shively, of Woodbury, was driving a 2020 Mack tractor truck southbound on Highway 169 near mile marker 71 when it collided with a southbound International Farmall tractor that was being driven by 58-year-old Mark Michael Osborne, of St. Peter.
Osborne was pronounced dead at the scene. Shivley was not injured in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter Police Department, St. Peter Fire Department and Allina Ambulance Service.
