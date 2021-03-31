Veterans for Peace holds weekly vigil, joined by Minneapolis chapter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A group of local veterans meets in downtown Mankato every Wednesday to advocate for peace.
Wednesday afternoon, they were joined by a few more members.
A Minneapolis-based chapter of Veterans for Peace joined weekly demonstrators in an effort to amplify their message.
The group says they’ll keep up with their weekly vigil as they continue their pursuit to abolish war and support other veterans across the country.
“What people see when they come by is a reminder to themselves that they want peace,” Veterans for Peace Chapter 27 member James Brown said. “They clearly want peace and they’re desperate for peace, and they’re so glad that they see somebody standing up for peace.”
Veterans for Peace is a global organization of veterans and non-military members that works to promote peace through community outreach.
