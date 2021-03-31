Ways to help prevent motorcycle accidents in warmer months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s that time of the year when the temperatures start to spike and the outdoor activities that were put away for the winter come out.
Motorcycling is at the top of that list.
“Please keep your eyes and ears open for motorcycles,” Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson co-owner, Collen Desmarais said.
Even though it is a passion and hobby for some, doesn’t make it any less dangerous especially with other vehicles on the road.
“If you see one motorcycle, watch for others. Motorcyclists tend to ride in groups and you might not always see the rest of the group right away,” Desmarais said.
2019 saw 44 deaths. in 2020 that number spiked to 63 up 43% from last year according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
That makes it more important than ever to think about safety on the roads while enjoying the hobby that you love.
“Watch your blind spots, motorcycles are smaller than cars. Besides your blind spots make sure to look in your rearview mirrors and side mirrors before you are turning or merging. Also don’t tailgate, motorcycles need extra time and room, if they need to make an unexpected turn or stop,” Desmarais said.
There are couple notions to keep in mind when motorcycles start to roll out of storage for the year and even people who aren’t driving need to do their part.
“Never send your grass clippings onto the road. It creates a very slick and dangerous surface for motorcycles,” Desmarais said.
Distracted driving is another major hazard to motorcyclists reminding everyone of the motto: start seeing motorcycles.
