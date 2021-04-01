Boy scouts annual food campaign sees success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America recently completed their annual scouting for food campaign.
They collected the equivalent of almost 67,000 pounds of food for 24 separate food shelves throughout 15 Southern Minnesota counties. They collected almost 36,000 pounds of actual food and an additional $2,574 in cash donations. Part of the Scout Law is to be Helpful and Friendly which teaches the scouts about the importance of helping the community prosper and grow together.
“One of the things that scouting tries to teach is service to others and do a good turn daily. This is a great way that we give back to the community and also teach our scouts about helping other people at all times. That is in our scout motto and this is the largest single good turn that we do every year for the communities,” Ray Brauer, former Director of Mankato Boy Scouts.
All of the proceeds in the Mankato region were delivered to Echo Food Shelf to help the local fight against food insecurity
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.