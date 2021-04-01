Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Blue Earth County; emergency quarantine of firewood implemented

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday it has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Blue Earth County.
The state agency says a resident in the city of St. Clair was cutting down an ash tree and noticed insect galleries in the wood. The homeowner contacted a local Minnesota Department of Natural Resources forester, who notified the MDA.
MDA staff say they were able to find live EAB larvae and collect samples for federal identification.
Blue Earth County joins 26 other Minnesota counties that have identified the presence of EAB. Other counties to have confirmed EAB in southern Minnesota include Cottonwood, Sibley, Brown, Martin, Nobles, Rice and Steele counties.
Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Blue Earth County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine to limit the movement of firewood and ash materials out of the county. The MDA hopes to prevent the spread of EAB to other areas of the state by limiting the movement of wood out of Blue Earth County.
Emerald ash borer larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Often, the trees show several signs of an infestation because of this. Woodpeckers like to feed on EAB larvae and an abundance of woodpecker holes in an ash tree may indicate the presence of emerald ash borer.
The EAB tunneling also can cause the bark to split open, revealing characteristic S-shaped galleries underneath.
Two virtual open houses for residents and tree care professionals in Blue Earth County will be hosted from 10-11 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. on April 21. MDA experts will give a brief presentation on the tree-killing insect with a question-and-answer session to follow.
Residents will also have the opportunity to provide input on the proposal to add Blue Earth County to the state’s formal quarantine. The MDA is taking comments on the proposed formal quarantine now through May 17 and recommends adopting the quarantine on May 21.
The quarantine will limit the movement of ash trees and limbs and hardwood firewood out of the county.
Comments on the proposal can be made during the virtual meetings on April 21 or by contacting Kimberly Thielen Cremers at kimberly.tcremers@state.mn.us or via fax at (651) 201-6018.
Comments can also be mailed to Thielen Cremers at:
Kimberly Thielen Cremers
Minnesota Department of Agriculture
625 Robert Street North
St. Paul, MN, 55155
Visit the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s website to learn more about emerald ash borer.
