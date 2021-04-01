Longtime Gustavus gymnastics coach passes away at 85

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — A legendary Gustavus Adolphus College gymnastics coach passed away Saturday at the age of 85.
St. Peter native Nancy Baker graduated from Gustavus in 1956 and returned to the college shortly after to establish the school’s gymnastics program in 1962.
Baker helped guide the program to its first-ever national championship in 1982. The team added six more national titles to the trophy case before Baker retired in 1992.
Baker coached 34 All-Americans, in addition to the 14 individual event national champions. She also was a four-time Division III national coach of the year and was inducted into the Gustavus Hall of Fame in 1997 and the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s Hall of Fame in 2011.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.