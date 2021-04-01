Mankato Family YMCA awarded two grants for Mentorship Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mentoring Program at the Mankato Family YMCA was awarded two grants to help fund the ongoing effort to support local youth. Grants were given by the Mankato Area Foundation and the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation.
The Consolidated Communications Community Fund awarded $4,000 to the YMCA Brother/Sister Mentoring program. The grant money will support all program efforts including mentor networking, recruiting and retention of mentors, and mentor appreciation.
The Mankato Area Foundation awarded $2,000 to the YMCA Mentoring Program which will be used for Match and Group Mentoring Activities. These activities are a social opportunity where mentors and mentees gather to build upon their relationship.
“The consequences of the pandemic and economic downturn has caused social, emotional, and financial hardships for many in our community. The support of these community grants enables us to meet the needs of our program participants and for that we are grateful”, said Tom Schueneman, Director of Social Responsibility for Mankato Family YMCA.
The YMCA Mentoring Program connects adult mentors to youth. Mentors help youth increase their self-confidence, social and communications skills, positive behaviors and help improve relationships at home, school, and within the community.
Over 150 youth have taken part in the YMCA Mentoring Program.
