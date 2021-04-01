MDH: 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,140 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,140 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 521,667. Of those total cases, 39,295 are health care workers.
There have been 12 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,860. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,280.
There are 500,351 people who are no longer isolated.
27,404 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,635 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,253,622.
Statewide, 1,682,545 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,057,848 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 809 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 380,129.
There have been 14 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,751.
4,461,113 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,515,826 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 601,202 people have completed both vaccine doses.
