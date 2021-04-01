Minnesota State offering free dental care on ‘Kids Day’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In an effort to increase access to dental care, Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Department of Dental Education is offering free dental care Thursday, April 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That’s for ages 5 through 18 and may include cleanings, x-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride treatments by appointment only.
Exams will be conducted on campus at the Public Dental Clinic in the Clinical Sciences Building on MSU’s campus.
To schedule an appointment, call (507) 389-2147. Once your appointment is made, the dental team will help with directions, parking and safety measures.
If you can’t make it to the clinic, MSU dental students and staff say they are always seeking patients for dental care at an affordable price. Visit Minnesota State’s website for more information.
