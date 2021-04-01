MSU company taking business to River Hills Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato gives students hands-on experience in their field like this Integrated Business Experience class.
“Just overseeing the whole project. Managing money, managing resources and managing people. Trying to get the best outcomes you can. So, there is so many more applications than outside of just a classroom,” True North Essentials CEO Frank Kimlinger said.
Students in this class form groups. They then create a brand and try to make sales.
True North Essentials offers summer fun in the form of beach towels, tumblers, coolers, totes, can cooler and hats.
It’s all in high demand right now. Beach essentials remind us of our pre-pandemic world, as we still live with caution.
“Where it is harder to be inside with people and gather. So, we are really focusing on getting people outside and trying to live as normal of a life as possible,” True North Essentials social media manager, Kelsey Anderson said.
True North Essentials earned a prime spot in the River Hills Mall kiosk for two weekends in April.
“Become the real-deal and have a storefront. Make this seem like we are a real company,” Anderson said.
All their very real profits will go to the Greater Mankato Area United Way, who backed True North Essentials from the start.
“That the only reason we have the opportunity to do the pop-up shop is because of United Way and their help. So, partnering with them was one of the best decisions we made,” True North Essentials member, Alison Davis said.
