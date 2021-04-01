Salvation Army day shelter to remain open through summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Salvation Army’s day shelter will remain open through summer.
Beginning Thursday, the day shelter’s hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m., with the exception of holidays, for men, women and children.
“We’ve always had a hard time when the shelter closed about knowing where our people who had needed the shelter are going to go,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler. “Some of them had to ship out to other cities that are close by that had a year-round shelter. Others just had to find a spot that they feel comfortable in. So now this great partnership with the city that allows year-round access for these folks. So we can continue to help them and serve them, this is just a really neat opportunity for us.”
The extension is made possible thanks to funding through the City of Mankato.
“Expanding services for people experiencing homelessness has long been a community priority. So we were really excited that we were able to partner on the funding side,” said Kristin Prososki, housing and development associate director at the City of Mankato.
Laundry and shower services are also available for registered sheltered guests.
In addition, the Mankato Salvation Army offers emergency social services that can be applied for. Those include rental and utility assistance, gas vouchers, bus fares and more. More information can be found here.
