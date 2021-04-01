Scouting for Food campaign seen as success

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Twin Valley Council Boy Scouts of America recently completed their annual scouting for food campaign.
They collected the equivalent of close to 67,000 pounds of food. It goes to 24 food shelves throughout 15 southern Minnesota counties.
The scouts collected almost 36,000 pounds of actual food and an additional $2,574 in cash donations.
All an effort that’s a big Part of the Scout Law.
”One of the things that scouting tries to teach is service to others and do a good turn daily. This is a great way that we give back to the community and also teach our scouts about helping other people at all times. That is in our scout motto and this is the largest single good turn that we do every year for the communities,” executive director of Mankato Boy Scouts, Ray Brauer said.
All of the proceeds in the Mankato region were delivered to the Echo Food Shelf.
