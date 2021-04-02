Children’s Museum of Southern Minn. receives grant that will help support nature-based learning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota was awarded a $5,000 grant on Friday.
The grant comes from the Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Giving Program, with the funds being used to support nature-based learning at the museum’s new pollinator garden and butterfly house, which are slated to launch this summer.
“Becoming aware of pollinators and the critical role they play to sustain healthy ecosystems has become more important than ever,” said Rochelle Koberoski, agriculture and nature education manager at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. “The Children’s Museum is excited to unveil a beautiful new addition to our outdoor campus where children will gain first-hand experience observing and learning about pollinators.
“Museum educators and Play Worker staff will serve to ignite, guide discovery and inspire learning for young visitors that interact with this new exhibit experience, thanks to programming support provided by Union Pacific,” Koberoski continued.
