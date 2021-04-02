In-person Good Friday, Easter services making a comeback

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A year ago there weren’t any in-person services for Good Friday and Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year they have returned and are in full swing.
There are still COVID-19 precautions that are being implemented at the services, including limited capacity, social distancing and the wearing of masks, but worship leaders say they are happy just to be able to preach to a live audience and not a digital screen or camera.
It makes the experience of celebrating the religious holidays more interactive for not only the preachers, but those in attendance as well.
”Distractions of the phone ringing, the kids, whatever you might have to do, so it just creates those little spaces to be able to come in-person and just be a part of the overall experience is just a rewarding, rich experience for everyone that can be part of a church service this Easter season,” explained David Laughlin, lead pastor at New Creation World Outreach Church.
New Creation World Outreach Church in Mankato will be celebrating Good Friday at 7 p.m. Friday and Easter services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.
