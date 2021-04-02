Jordan Sands pays $20,000 penalty for wastewater violations in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency announced Thursday that a mining company in North Mankato has paid a $20,000 civil penalty for wastewater violations.
MPCA staff inspections at Jordan Sands, a sand mining and processing company based in North Mankato, confirmed that the company failed to monitor numerous pollutant parameters, failed to verify the accuracy of meters designed to monitor flow and discharges and failed to implement corrective actions to achieve limits on certain pollutants in its discharges.
The agency adds that nearly 190 of Jordan Sands’ required discharge monitoring reports were either missing or submitted late between 2014 and 2019.
Along with paying the civil penalty, Jordan Sands was also required to submit a plan to the MPCA documenting how the company will ensure that all monitoring parameters are samples and reported as required, and ensure that appropriate staff receives proper pollution-prevention training.
