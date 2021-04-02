Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Road to the Frozen Four

“I’ve reached out to a few friends. Whether it’s Tom Serratore, Bobby Daniels at Ferris State, Mike Schafer at Cornell, different guys that have been through this before, Scott Sandelin at Duluth, I know people might think that’s a little odd with him being a participant, but they’ve kind of got it figured out this time of the year. So, some of those guys have been kind enough to let me ask some questions and talk to them about preparation. Even the commissioner of the CCHA Don Lucia and asking him his experiences. So yeah, I definitely have reach out to some people that I trust and that I value their opinion and have asked what they’re experiences were positively and negatively and what we can be looking forward to and expect buy being a participant in the Frozen Four... During this pandemic, so, I’ve been able to watch more college hockey than I have at any other time. Yeah. We’ve got an idea of what’s going on in St. Cloud and what they’re doing. At the end of the day, we’ve tried to focus, whether it’s now, November, a month ago, on really what we’re doing, and our preparation and we are going to stay true to who we are in that way. Make sure we give the guy’s information that they need and that they’re looking for on some tendencies with St. Cloud, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to go out and play our game,” Hastings said.