Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: Road to the Frozen Four

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s time for another edition of your weekly Maverick Hockey Quick Hits.
It’s been a fun couple of days following the West Regional at Loveland, Colorado, where the Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team advanced to its biggest stage yet: the Frozen Four.
But as sophomore forward Cade Borchardt said in Thursday’s press conference, that’s all in the past now.
Two games stand in the way of the Mavericks and the program’s first national championship.
MSU drops the puck on April 8 in the semifinal round against the NCHC St. Cloud State Huskies.
Last time these two saw each other was the 2019 Mariucci Classic where the Huskies won 7-2.
Since the big regional wins, the purple and gold had a few days off to reset and now they’re in practice mode ahead of next week’s departure to Pittsburgh.
Head coach Mike Hastings spoke with the media today about his conversations with coaches around the league and the semifinal game versus the Huskies.
“I’ve reached out to a few friends. Whether it’s Tom Serratore, Bobby Daniels at Ferris State, Mike Schafer at Cornell, different guys that have been through this before, Scott Sandelin at Duluth, I know people might think that’s a little odd with him being a participant, but they’ve kind of got it figured out this time of the year. So, some of those guys have been kind enough to let me ask some questions and talk to them about preparation. Even the commissioner of the CCHA Don Lucia and asking him his experiences. So yeah, I definitely have reach out to some people that I trust and that I value their opinion and have asked what they’re experiences were positively and negatively and what we can be looking forward to and expect buy being a participant in the Frozen Four... During this pandemic, so, I’ve been able to watch more college hockey than I have at any other time. Yeah. We’ve got an idea of what’s going on in St. Cloud and what they’re doing. At the end of the day, we’ve tried to focus, whether it’s now, November, a month ago, on really what we’re doing, and our preparation and we are going to stay true to who we are in that way. Make sure we give the guy’s information that they need and that they’re looking for on some tendencies with St. Cloud, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to go out and play our game,” Hastings said.
The Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists were announced Thursday and include Dryden McKay, Cole Caufield from Wisconsin, and Shane Pinto from North Dakota.
“He’s unbelievable, I think everyone knows that you see what he brings to our team. It’s unbelievable having that feeling that he’s back there. You know he’s good for a couple big saves a game and a lot more. We’re all really excited for him and it’s a huge accomplishment,” Borchardt said on McKay.
The biggest individual award in college hockey will be announced at the Frozen Four.
