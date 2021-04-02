Maverick Hockey sells out limited number of tickets to Frozen Four

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Men’s Maverick hockey team has made it to the national championships and will play in the Frozen Four for the first time in program history.
Fans are ecstatic, but due to COVID protocols, the team was only alloted 300 tickets and those got snatched up right away. MSU Director of Athletics Kevin Buismann says they are thankful for the fans that can be there, and their goal is to make sure the team stays healthy so they can take the ice in Pittsburgh.
“We’ve tested basically every day since we got back from Loveland. We’ll continue to do that til we are out in Pittsburgh. It’s just part of the drill right now and we’re trying not to let it distract us. and keep our team and our coaches focused on the ultimate goal which is a national championship,” says Buisman.
The Mavs take on the St. Cloud Huskeys Thursday, April 8, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Puck drop is at 4:00 p.m. CST.
