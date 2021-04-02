MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,553 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,553 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 524,203. Of those total cases, 39,354 are health care workers.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,864. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,282.
There are 501,188 people who are no longer isolated.
27,476 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,651 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,303,586.
Statewide, 1,720,811 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,088,332 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 611 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 380,689.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 5,754.
4,475,922 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,551,293 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 616,065 people have completed both vaccine doses.
