Nicollet County parts ways with two top administrators

ST. PETER Minn. (KEYC) - At Thursday’s special county board meeting, Nicollet County agreed to part ways with both its county administrator and its human resources director.
A unanimous vote accepted the separation agreement with County Administrator Ryan Krosch and the resignation of Jamie Haefner, head of human resources and the Assistant County Administrator.
No reason has been disclosed for the changes to the public. To temporarily fill those positions, the board appointed Mary Landkammer, Director of Property Services as the interim County Administrator.
Jaci Kopet, the Public Services Manager, will serve as the interim clerk of the board. The board says the county will move to find a longer-term interim administrator, until a new city administrator is hired.
