Pick of the Litter: Sputnik

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Sputnik.
She is a young cat they estimate to be around 6 months old. She is a cuddly cat who loves being held and is quick to warm up to people.
Sputnik loves being pet, neck and head scratches and will let you know how much she loves them because of how much she purrs. She is a newer addition to the BENCHS family and is looking for her forever home.
Anyone interested in adopting Sputnik is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.