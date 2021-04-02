Stop Line 3 protest takes place in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Enbridge Energy Line 3 Pipeline Replacement project aims to construct 330 miles of new pipeline to replace 282 miles of the existing pipeline in Minnesota.
The group Stop Line 3 aims to stop construction. The pipeline spans northern Minnesota - from Kittson County to Superior, Wisconsin and the issue runs deep from Minnesota to Washington, D.C.
Stop Line 3 group organized Thursday’s event. From Mankato, their goal was to show support for other protesters across the country. To raise awareness and amplify their message, organizers posted on Facebook.
Enbridge Energy says the purpose of the Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Project is maintenance and the new line could carry 760,000 barrels of all grades of crude oil each day. Those in opposition site environmental concerns, saying the line will compound climate change more than help the economy.
“Without water we have nothing and it is a right that we all have,” protest organizer Julie Dempster said. “And when someone comes in and endangers that right I think that it is something that needs to be protected.”
Members of this group bring the homemade signs they’ve carried at other protests.
This statement echoes the opposition from protesters taking to the streets of Washington, D.C. One protester in Mankato came from Duluth for the protest.
“Well it is important. It affects the whole country, it affects the whole area,” protest participant Lucas Dietsche said. “I have been in protests in Superior, Duluth, West Duluth. It is important to create a bond with all social movements. It cannot be fought in one single locality.”
This protest started as a Facebook post in an era where remote is our reality. Multiple generations came together to share one message: take action to protect the environment around you.
For now, work on the $4 billion project is on hold for two months. It’s a planned break in order to protect the ground that grows wild rice.
“We all need water, that is the ground number thing for everyone,” Dietsche said.
