Taylor Corporation vaccinates nearly 500 people against COVID-19

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Taylor Corporation hosted a vaccination session Friday for any employees and their families that wished to get it.
It comes after a long year of struggles for the corporation because of the virus, and the company is looking forward to the end of the troubles caused by COVID.
“The emails that I have received over the last three weeks that say ‘can I get on the list, can I get on the list?’” Taylor Corp. CEO Charlie Whitaker said. “It is so rewarding to see what so many people have waited so long to accomplish is now being accomplished. So words cannot express how exciting this is.”
Taylor Corp Center in North Mankato partnered with Hy-Vee to distribute close to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, over 60 of which were the second dose of the vaccine.
The partnership with Hy-Vee has made it easier for Taylor Corp and their employees to have access to the vaccine.
The distribution of the vaccine was the biggest issue for Taylor Corp, and they say they could not have done it without the people at Hy-Vee.
“I think it says for businesses to partner with your local pharmacies and if you are willing to do on-site vaccinations for your employees, for your employees’ families now that the governor has opened it up so that we can have immunity from everything COVID,” said Todd Lundquist, oof-campus vaccination coordinator at the downtown Hy-Vee in Mankato. “So that we can free up society more.”
Taylor Corp says this opportunity comes with high hopes for the future of the company and is hoping to return to what life was like before the pandemic.
