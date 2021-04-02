Wills-Traxler to appear in court

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Center man accused of killing his father before allegedly setting the home they shared on fire will appear in court Friday afternoon.
In January, 25-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler was issued a court-ordered mental competency evalution.
Friday’s hearing will review the findings of that evaluation which will ultimately determine if Wills-Traxler is able to understand his alleged offense and if he has the cognitive ability to assist his lawyer in their defense.
