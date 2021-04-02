Mankato Family YMCA receives $6,000 in grants for mentor program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA has received two grants to help support area youth.
The first grant is $4,000 for the Brother/Sister mentoring program. The money will go toward recruiting and retaining mentors plus mentor networking. The second grant is $2,000 which will also go to the mentoring program. Those dollars will be used for monthly activities for the participants in the program. Mankato Family YMCA says these grants are a boost after a trying year.
“It helps us to ensure that we can continue to move in the direction and meet the goals that we have for our programming and bottom line it brings hope to those youth that otherwise wouldn’t normally have opportunities. So that is really what these grants do. They really support the efforts of this program,” director of social responsibility at Mankato Family YMCA, Tom Schueneman said.
These grants come from Consolidated Communications and the Mankato Area Foundation.
