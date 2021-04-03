Minnesota State sets high expectations for outdoor season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a runner-up team finish at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships, the Minnesota State Mavericks women’s track and field team is ready build on the performance this spring.
The indoor season yielded one national champion after Katie Taylor chose the perfect time for a personal best in the weight throw.
Taylor is just a sophomore when it comes to the outdoor track and field season, with plenty of room to grow.
“For me, personally, this is my first outdoor season since freshman year,” Taylor said. “I’m trying to coast in and see what happens first.”
Taylor is just one of a handful of athletes that earned numerous accolades for big performances during the indoor season, and after the MSU hurdlers and sprinters turned in plenty of All-American honors on the biggest stage, assistant coach Chris Parno was named the DII Indoor Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.
“Those coaching awards are a product of what the athletes are doing,” Parno stated. “It’s a testament to their performances. We were ranked fifth or sixth going into last year’s championship, and the year before that, we weren’t even top 10. It’s always great to win the awards and have the recognition for our program and show DII that we’re here to stay and be a trophy team for as many seasons as we can.”
Parno expects the Mavericks to pick up where they left off this spring, and the student-athletes are ready to continue to show why MSU is one of the top track and field programs in the nation.
MK “We are a competitive, supportive team. That’s hard to find. You’ll see all of us laughing, cheering, pushing each other to be the best we can be. That’s exactly why MSU track and field is one of the best in the country,” described MacKenzie Keune, a senior sprinter and hurdler.
MSU is in action hosting the team’s spring invitational this weekend.
