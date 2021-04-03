Wine Cat open doors to customers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Owners of the Wine Café Pub and Eatery in Mankato have officially opened their re-vamped, off-sale wine-shop called Wine Cat on Friday.
Located in the back of the Wine Café, the shop features a wide variety of wines ranging from locally made to unique wines from across the world, as well as a smaller selection of beer and spirits.
“The whole benefit of having this over here is that we can sell everything from the bar that we have on sale, off-sale as well,” said Wine Cat and Wine Café co-owner Emily Green. “We knew down the line we wanted to eventually redo this space and re-brand it and revamp, but we thought that was probably years down the line. But the pandemic kind of presented this opportunity where we had the time.”
The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
