Local bars and restaurants looking to hire as demand increases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, local bars and restaurants are looking to hire more staff to keep up with the increasing demand. NaKato in Mankato is one of many food establishments seeing a drastic uptick in business.
Like most small businesses, NaKato was impacted by the pandemic with a decrease in foot traffic and profits.
“Yeah, I mean obviously things have picked up. Moving to 75%, we’re able to spread out a little more, get a little more customers in here, and you know, obviously the patio is opening back up, so that’s a huge bump for us,” said Tony Dell, Manager of NaKato.
NaKato says they are happy to have a sense of normalcy now that they are able to welcome more residents into their establishment.
