Minnesota State University Mankato makes April research month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The month is dedicated to the work that both students and faculty are doing in the field of research. The university says that they are inviting the public to come either in person or virtually to see the work that is being done across several fields of study. MNSU is showcasing different plays, research projects and more throughout the entire month on demand and in sessions.
“So at Minnesota State Mankato this year we thought it would be great to expand and more broadly showcase the research and create activities of our faculty staff and students not only internally at the university but also to the community,” interim associate vice president of research and dean of extended campus at MNSU Teri Wallace said.
The university has created a site online to showcase more of the research that is being done. They are excited to show both the community and other members of the university all they have to offer.
“That statement that we kind of live by big ideas real world thinking, real world solutions,” Wallace said. “I think that has a lot to do a lot with our applied research agenda if you will. That means we do research for many reasons but to make a difference in people’s lives is a really important one.”
