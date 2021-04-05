The Docket: final committee deadline approaching at Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State lawmakers have another important deadline coming up this week.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of April 5th, 2021.
State lawmakers will get back from break this week on Tuesday, April 6th.
The third and final committee deadline is coming up this Friday at the Capitol.
Lawmakers say that if bills haven’t made significant progress in committees by this point, they are unlikely to pass.
The deadline does not apply to the state budget, which lawmakers say they need to start making progress on soon if they want to come to an agreement by the time session adjourns on May 17th.
