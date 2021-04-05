MDH: ten additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 1,385 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 1,385 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 527,650. Of those total cases, 39,471 are health care workers.
There have been ten additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,885. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,293.
There are 504,712 people who are no longer isolated.
27,569 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,661 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,375,597.
Statewide, 1,808,949 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,164,187 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 152 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 382,138.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,822.
4,500,451 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,649,616 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 662,885 people have completed both vaccine doses.
