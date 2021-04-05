National Library Week: Celebrating the Blue Earth County Library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week marks National Library Week, and to celebrate, we’ll be highlighting local libraries in our community each day.
The Blue Earth County Library has been serving folks of southern Minnesota since the 1890s.
With its mission to provide access to resources, services, activities and information of local interest that encourage life-long learning in a cost-effective manner, the library has made an impact on Mankato locals over the years.
“I love to hear stories of individuals coming in as adults talking about their time they spent here going to story time as a child here at the library, so that’s always really fun,” said Kelly McBride, director of library resources at the Blue Earth County Library. “I think that this library has definitely been serving generations of Blue Earth County residents.”
