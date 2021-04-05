Stimulus package to provide relief for southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Last month President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) being a vocal advocate for the law.
As Americans continue getting vaccinated for COVID-19, Congress has also focused on relief for the economic fallout from the pandemic.
“The vaccines are so important right now, and to make the point that it is not just in the metros. We have to get them to small towns in Blue Earth County, as well as Mankato,” Klobuchar said during a visit to Mankato on Monday.
Klobuchar was a vocal supporter of the American Rescue Plan Act, which includes funding for vaccine distribution, expanded testing, stimulus checks and relief aid to local governments.
“This is something that all people should do and I think, you know, what we have done with the American Rescue Plan to ramp up the funding for the vaccine,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar says the legislation is a huge piece of the puzzle in getting the greater Mankato area, Minnesota and the rest of America living in a post-pandemic world.
“Mankato is estimated to receive $9.9 million. While we await formal guidance on how these funds must be used,” Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad said.
Funding is planned to target infrastructure and investments focused on public health, support for households, businesses and nonprofits and support from lost revenue that has been caused by the pandemic.
“As well as the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Already, we have put some information out, and we have about 33 businesses already in the queue to look at this restaurant resource and a number of other components of the American Recovery Plan,” Greater Mankato Growth CEO Jessica Beyer said.
Klobuchar also touched on a recent proposal to raise the threshold for cities to be considered metropolitan areas, as Mankato was one of 144 metropolitan areas that would be downgraded by the federal government.
“It actually has an impact on funding for various things, like community development and housing,” Klobuchar said.
