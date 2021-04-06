Authorities successfully extricate victim trapped in grain bin

WALNUT GROVE, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Walnut Grove successfully assisted someone in escaping a grain bin entrapment Tuesday.
The Walnut Grove Fire Department reports it was dispatched at approximately 10:17 a.m. Tuesday with the Walnut Grove Ambulance Service to the Meadowland’s Farmers Coop at 13-670 Duncan Avenue in Walnut Grove on a report of a grain bin entrapment.
Prior to arrival, Fire Chief Andy Foster took command of the situation and requested mutual aid from other law enforcement agencies.
Once on scene, Foster and other responders verified that a single victim was trapped under the grain and began extraction efforts.
Approximately one hour later, the victim was extricated and care was transferred to EMS staff on scene.
The victim was treated on scene before being airlifted to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to receive further treatment. The extent of the victim’s injuries and current condition is unknown at this time.
The Walnut Grove Fire Department was assisted by the Walnut Grove Ambulance Service, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Resources, Tracy Ambulance Service, Centra Care Ambulance — Redwood Falls, Life Link of Willmar, Tracy Fire Department and Lamberton Fire Department.
