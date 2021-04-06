Cambria offers on-site COVID-19 vaccines to its employees

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Cambria, a family-owned producer of quartz surfaces, has partnered with Hy-Vee in downtown Mankato to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to its MN-based employees.
Rick Stalberger, Quality Manager of Finish, said, “It’s been a trying year with COVID. Cambria has done a great job with taking care of us. The fact they come to our plant to work with HyVee to make sure all of our employees are taken care of and getting that first vaccination is a big deal.”
Cambria is one of many companies partnering with pharmacies to get their staffs vaccinated. The first doses of Pfizer vaccines will be administered at three local Cambria facilities this week in Le Sueur, Belle Plaine, and Eden Prairie.
Executive Vice President of Operations Brian Scoggin added, “We’ve had a great turnout. We’ve had over 100 people that’s been vaccinated already that we started at basically 8AM, and people are very excited about it because of the convenience.”
Each dose is administered free of charge, and employees opt in for their vaccine voluntarily.
Cambria says the vaccines are an added layer of protection to their already extensive COVID-19 prevention methods including screening and socially distancing workers, providing masks, promoting active employee awareness campaigns, and using no-touch, state-of-the art thermal temperature-taking technology to help ensure a safe and secure environment for its employees.
Scoggin stated, “This is just another step that we can take to protect our employees and to make them feel better and safer in an environment at work.”
