Construction underway on new travel truck center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new travel truck stop.
The project has been a long-time dream for the Freyberg family, owners of Freyberg Petroleum.
“We’ve been wanting to do this for as long as I can remember and I’ve been in this business for 20-something years,” said Corey Freyberg, owner of Freyberg Petroleum.
Located on the east side of Mankato at the County Road 12 and Adams Street intersection, the truck stop plans to have 70 truck stalls, eight diesel fueling stations and a truck scale, as well as a two-story building complete with a restaurant and convenience store on the first level, and a lounge with four restrooms and showers, plus a laundry area with a pair of washers and dryers on the second level.
A state study found the Mankato area has a shortage of places for truckers to rest.
“We are trying to help with the truck overpopulation in town. There is a lot of trucks parking on the street over there. So we’re going to provide them with a nice place to come to,” said Tyler Freyberg, owner of Freyberg Petroleum.
The project also includes eight gas pumps for cars and a car wash.
“It will also help families around town, anyone from Eagle Lake or Mankato can swing by on their way to Hy-Vee or wherever their going, going into work, can get some gas, get a car wash, come in for food in the restaurant or get a snack in the convenience store,” said Tyler Freyberg.
In addition, a new roundabout should be complete at the intersection, which currently has no left turn onto or from CR-12, by the time the travel center opens.
The project aims to be completed this fall.
