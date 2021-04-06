Local public health now able to vaccinate 16+

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local public health, along with area healthcare providers and pharmacies, are now able to vaccinate individuals over the age of 16.
According to a news release, Blue Earth County will be administering the Moderna vaccine, so patients need to be 18 or older to register for an appointment. Appointments are available Thursday, April 8, at 15 Map Drive in Mankato.
To make an appointment, click here.
For more information visit the Blue Earth County website.
