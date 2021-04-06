MDH: four additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 3,014 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,014 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 530,662. Of those total cases, 39,553 are health care workers.
There were 39 new cases in Blue Earth County, 15 new cases in Brown County, 34 new cases in Nicollet County, and 52 new cases in Rice County, among others. There was one death in Rice County as well.
There have been four additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,889. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 4,294.
There are 508,094 people who are no longer isolated.
27,781 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,693 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,405,105.
Statewide, 1,841,585 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,192,051 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 508 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 382,694.
There have been no additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,835.
4,515,742 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,658,747 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 666,285 people have completed both vaccine doses.
