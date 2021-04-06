Minnesota House committee hears sex offender program’s request for funding

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee learned more Tuesday about the proposed $17.8 million contained in Gov. Tim Walz’s bonding request for the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter.
The funding would renovate two buildings on the program’s campus, adding 30 beds to Community Preparation Services, as well as provide more programming and administrative space.
Clients transferred to CPS continue treatment in a less restrictive setting that prepares them to integrate back into the community.
Right now, all 89 beds at CPS are full, with about 50 more clients on the waiting list.
“Some individuals could wait as long as two years to get from a secure facility into CPS, even though they have the right to be there now,” Deputy Human Services Commissioner Chuck Johnson said. “Not only does this create legal risk, but it’s also unfair to those individuals who have worked hard at the treatment and are ready to move to CPS, but we don’t have the space for them.”
The proposal would also authorize reallocation of about $400,000 in unspent funds for further maintenance on the campus.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.