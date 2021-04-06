MSU’s Pan African Conference hosts to Ahmaud Arbery’s family attorney and Breonna Taylor’s mother

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 45th annual Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference at MSU is taking place today and tomorrow. The conference is committed to enhancing leadership skills in Black young adults while providing opportunities for folks to discuss issues that affect descendants of Africa on a local, national and international level.
With keynote speakers such as Ahmaud Arbery’s family attorney and the mother of Breonna Taylor, the conference will explore the intersections of racial justice, political activism and engagement, and financial capital within the pan-African community.
