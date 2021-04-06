New partnership helps provide financial support for child care industry

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In response to the child care shortage in Minnesota, a new partnership provides support for the state’s child care industry.
Minnesota Small Business Development Center and the nonprofit First Children’s Finance partnership provides specialized business and financial assistance to child care businesses at no cost.
“This is a really good opportunity for those considering opening a child care center or those that might be looking to pivot their current centers to get some free, technical support which then will make them eligible for potential financial assistance programs,” said Mike Hahn, regional director at the Small Business Development Center at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
For assistance in the South Central Region, visit Minnesota State University, Mankato’s SBDC’s site at Services – Small Business Development Center (myminnesotabusiness.com), or click here to fill out a form.
In addition, more information and help and be found on the state SBDC website.
