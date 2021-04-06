North Mankato sixth grader wins Mayor for a Day contest

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The League of Minnesota Cities chose Dakota Meadows Middle School sixth grader Kate Camp as a winner in their Mayor for a Day essay contest.
Her essay was chosen from over 150 submissions from fourth, fifth and sixth graders statewide.
Camp said she was excited to win and hopes to set a good example for people in the city.
“And just try and make everyone included in whatever I’m doing,” she said.
Monday night, she read her winning essay to the North Mankato City Council and helped lead the meeting.
North Mankato mayor Mark Dehen said he was excited to see a local student win.
“Her essay is very pointed. She had some great points, had a little humor in there as well, but really captured the essence of what being a mayor is,” he said.
Camp’s essay touched on themes such as equality.
“I said that I would want to make everyone feel equal. Like, there’s no superior gender, race or anything,” she said.
She also said she would want to express gratitude to city workers, provide food and shelter to everyone in need and be a positive role model for all girls and women.
Camp said it’s important for youth like her to get involved in politics.
“I feel like we have a lot of good ideas and stuff that could improve our community that would be really helpful for people to hear,” she said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.