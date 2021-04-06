St. Mary’s ready for challenge in Class A semifinals

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Class A state girls’ semifinals are right around the corner with Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s taking on Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa for a chance to advance to the title game.
“It’s so exciting. I think it’s so cool we can accomplish this as a team. I’m just proud to be on the team with all my friends. It’s really cool,” said Emma Currans, St. Mary’s senior.
The Knights opened up the state tournament with an impressive 12 point victory over Mayer Lutheran in the Class A quarterfinals.
“We knew we had to win to play at the Target Center and have it feel more like a state experience rather than just playing out state games. It’s really exciting we can all do this together,” said Reagan Severson, St. Mary’s junior.
St. Mary’s success at this year’s state tournament is from a strong defensive effort paired with the ability to knock down the three ball early and often.
“I think it’s huge. It boosts our confidence. We get on a roll, and I think it’s huge,” said Currans.
BBE is coming off a five point win in the quarterfinals, and St. Mary’s expects another close game with a spot in the Class A championship up for grabs.
“Well they’re big, so shooting from the outside again and just hustling is really the biggest key,” said Severson.
“They play a good pressure defense all over the floor. They like to full court press mainly man to man. We feel we can match up to them with what we bring, and we’re looking forward to another opportunity to play a good team,” said Bruce Woitas, St. Mary’s head coach.
St. Mary’s squares off against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the State semifinals at 10 Tuesday morning.
