5 teens injured in one-vehicle crash on Lower Sioux Indian Reservation

MORTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Five juvenile teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday near Morton, authorities say.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it was dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on CSAH 2 near Oxford Avenue within the Lower Sioux Indian Community at approximately 4:53 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling over the posted speed limit when the driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved into the ditch and hitting a tree.
The juvenile driver and the four juvenile passengers had minor injuries and were transported to the Carris Health — Redwood Hospital to be treated.
In a news release, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office indicated the incident was still under investigation and that charges may be pending, but did not provide any additional details at this time.
The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Centra Care Ambulance Service and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
