Biofuels producers, farmers not sold on switch to electric

FILE — In this July 20, 2013, file photo, an ethanol plant stands next to a cornfield near Nevada, Iowa. The president and auto industry maintain the nation is on the cusp of a gigantic shift to electric vehicles and away from liquid-fueled cars, but biofuels producers and some of their supporters in Congress aren't buying it. They argue that now is the time to increase sales of ethanol and biodiesel, not abandon them. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)