Campers in Iowa state parks will pay more in fees this year

Kelsy Wehrmeyer, right, of Atalissa, Iowa, prepares fishing rods for an outing with her son Kace, 10, as they camp with family at the north campground at Lake Macbride State Park in Solon, Iowa, on Friday, April 2, 2021. Campers looking to overnight in Iowa’s state parks this year will pay more do so. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has raised camping fees at the state’s parks this year for the first time in more than 20 years, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported. (Source: Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)