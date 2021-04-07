Junior Achievement continues to educate Mankato students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Through the Junior Achievement program, volunteers help students learn more about financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness.
“I think that it is so important that we continue to educate our students and our children on these valuable concepts,” said Katie Mons, district manager at Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest — Greater Mankato.
Junior Achievement partners with schools all over the state and is helping thousands of students in the greater Mankato area.
“We really are working closely with community members, volunteers and donors to bring this into the classroom,” Mons said. “We are really excited that we were able to do that this year.”
Every year students go on field trips to St. Paul that allows them to play roles in Biztown: hold a job, go to the bank, grocery shop. Even STEM lessons are now applied. This year was virtual, and teachers, not volunteers, ran 2021′s Biztown Adventures.
“We look forward to continuing to teach our students year after year, whether it is virtually or in the classroom,” Mons said.
The program is free, but is made possible by donors and the partnerships in the schools.
Junior Achievement will continue to be virtual for the remainder of this school year and is waiting to see how they will operate next year.
“We are looking forward to next year being bigger and bigger,” Mons said.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.