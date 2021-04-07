Mayo opens COVID vaccines to ages 16 and up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota opens COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone ages 16 and up.
Mayo says patients who have an active Patient Online Services account will be able to self-schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. Anyone who is not a Mayo Clinic Health System patient or does not have access to Patient Online Services can call 507-594-2100 to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Mayo strongly recommends patients sign up for a Patient Online Services account and self-schedule an appointment. Information on how to sign up for an account and schedule an appointment is on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.
Mayo Clinic Health System says they are receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses over time and the number of vaccination appointments available will be based on availability of doses. Patients are encouraged to take the first vaccine they can receive.
Patients also are encouraged to monitor the websites for their state and county public health departments.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.