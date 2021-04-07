MDH: 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, 2,004 new cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 2,004 new cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 532,658. Of those total cases, 39,642 are health care workers.
There have been 19 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 6,908. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 6,527.
There are 509,834 people who are no longer isolated.
27,888 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 5,720 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 8,430,709.
Statewide, 1,871,867 people have received one vaccine dose, and 1,218,592 have completed vaccine series.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 784 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 383,478.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll remains at 5,836.
4,534,284 people have been tested statewide.
So far, 1,674,550 Iowans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 675,229 people have completed both vaccine doses.
