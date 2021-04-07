Minnesota campaign encourages food services workers to get vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz launches an outreach campaign aimed at vaccinating Minnesota workers in frontline industries. Focusing on food service workers, Walz enlists Twin Cities-based celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, to help advocate the importance of getting vaccinated.
The state is partnering with prominent restaurant leaders, employers, owners, and chefs including Zimmern, throughout the state to motivate workers to register online for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our restaurant and food service workers have literally been on the front lines as second responders feeding everyone and doing their best to stay open. I think it’s vitally important that industries like food service workers have some special attention thrown their way and opportunities to get vaccinated,” says Zimmern.
The effort’s part of a broader statewide “Roll Up Your sleeves MN” campaign, that connects workers with opportunities to get vaccinated at state-ran community vaccination sites.
The campaign will focus on other frontline industries in the coming weeks.
In addition, Walz expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone 16 and over last week.
